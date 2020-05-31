Cory Booker: Trump ‘Doesn’t Deserve My Attention or My Emotion’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sen. Cory Booker said President Donald Trump does not deserve his attention.

The New Jersey Democrat made his remarks in reference to Trump’s handling of race issues as president.

Booker said, “You know, from Donald Trump, even before he was president, he put out a full-page ad condemning to death the Central Park Five, exonerated people. He called entire cities in our country rat-infested places of filth — his inability to condemn Nazis. Every time I respond to Donald Trump, I do it from a place where I realize that he doesn’t deserve a response. He doesn’t deserve my attention or my emotion. Our people do.”

He added, “Donald Trump no longer has the capacity to break my heart, to surprise me. America, as a whole, if America hasn’t broken your heart, you don’t love her enough. If you still love this country, remember the words of Martin Luther King. He said what we have to repent for is not simply the vitriolic words and violent actions of the bad people but the appalling silence and inaction of the good people. The good people of this country, that’s where my love goes, and that’s what my heart hurts for. What folks — and I see it all over social media now, what folks are saying and hurting, this emotion, where is that emotion when we don’t capture vicious violence and murder on tape? With so many Americans dying at the hands of police, and we don’t even collect the data on it as a federal government in this society. Where is the response to the everyday violence that we live in a nation with such toxicity in a society that is killing disproportionately black people? Because race is still the greatest indicator of whether you live at a toxic site.”

