Watch: Media Attacked by ‘Protesters’ in Birmingham, AL

Footage from @aldotcom shows journalists being attacked in downtown Birmingham during a protest against the killing of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/rD0l3fLo2I

Alabama was not an exception to the civil unrest underway nationwide done in the name of George Floyd, who died in custody on Minneapolis police.

As protesters took the streets in Birmingham, AL, a group of local reporters including Ivana Hrynkiw and Madison Underwood from AL.com, and Stephen Quinn of local ABC affiliate 33/40 came under assault.

Took a couple blows to my head and my wallet is gone but I’m okay. Thank you to @BhamPolice for your help. @abc3340 @spann #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/955myya7hG — Stephen Quinn (@StephenQ3340) June 1, 2020

According to Hrynkiw, all involved were OK.

To everyone who has reached out- we are okay. Thank you. Thank you. ❤️ — Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara (@IvanaSuzette) June 1, 2020

