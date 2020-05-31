Watch: Media Attacked by ‘Protesters’ in Birmingham, AL

Jeff Poor

Alabama was not an exception to the civil unrest underway nationwide done in the name of George Floyd, who died in custody on Minneapolis police.

As protesters took the streets in Birmingham, AL, a group of local reporters including Ivana Hrynkiw and Madison Underwood from AL.com, and Stephen Quinn of local ABC affiliate 33/40 came under assault.

According to Hrynkiw, all involved were OK.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.