Kennedy: ‘It Is Not Racist to Enforce the Law — The Law Knows No Color’

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Morning with Maria,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) emphasized the importance of enforcement of the law, especially as Americans have taken to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Kennedy told FBN’s Maria Bartiromo it was not “racist” to enforce the law, noting that in some places it did not appear the law was being enforced, as the destruction of private property and vandalism was taking place.

“It is important, Maria, to remember that most Americans get up every day, go to work, obey the law — they go to work when they’re allowed to — obey the law and try to do the right thing by their kids,” Kennedy said. “And this is what those Americans are hearing the mayors and the governors say in these states where the looting and the burning is taking place. They are hearing these public officials say, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, opening up your business is illegal, but burning it down and looting it is not. And the American people are appalled. And these governors and these mayors need to get control of their cities or get out of the way and let the federal government do it. It is not racist to enforce the law. The law knows no color.”

