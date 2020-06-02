NYPD Chief of Department: The People We Arrested on Monday Are ‘Back out Here’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan stated that the people arrested by the police on Monday are “back out here again” and the looters realized “if they’re right back out on the street again, why not do it again the next night.”

Monahan said that on Monday, “we made 700 arrests. So, if there were 2,000 out here. We put handcuffs on 700 of them. The problem being is that they’re back out here again tonight.”

He added that the looters are “using the cover of protests to fill their pockets. It got out somehow that it’s all right, it’s part of a protest to loot, and that’s what they’re doing. They came down here just to make money, and realizing that once they do it, if they’re caught for a burglary and there’s no consequence, if they’re right back out on the street again, why not do it again the next night.”

The NYPD chief later added, while discussing taking a knee with protesters, “What happened to George Floyd was wrong. … There are actually 800,000 law enforcement officers in this country paying the price for what happened to George Floyd. Which, that is wrong. We didn’t do that.”

