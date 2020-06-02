VIDEO: NBC Reporter Hit with Flash Bang Grenade During Broadcast

An NBC News reporter covering the riots over George Floyd’s death in Seattle was hit with a flash-bang grenade during a live broadcast on Monday night.

A video of the incident showed the moment the reporter, Jo Ling Kent, was hit in the arm by the firework, which forced her and her camera crew to relocate and seek shelter immediately.

“Oh my gosh,” Kent yelled as she’s ushered off-camera by a security team, while someone else yelled, “Fuck.”

Kent later tweeted that she and her production team were fine.

Hey everyone. Thankfully, our whole team is ok and safe. I’m totally fine – my jacket sleeve got singed and that’s it. So sorry for the curse words.. and thank you for the sweet texts, calls and tweets ❤️ https://t.co/WQdtxU4FIz — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) June 2, 2020

“Hey everyone. Thankfully, our whole team is ok and safe. I’m totally fine – my jacket sleeve got singed and that’s it,” she wrote. “So sorry for the curse words.. and thank you for the sweet texts, calls and tweets.”

Protests and riots have erupted across the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody after one of the officers pinned his neck using his knee for nearly ten minutes.

Four officers were fired since that incident, and one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter less than 50 minutes after his arrest was made public.