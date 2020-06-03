Carson: ‘We Want to Hear’ Solutions from Those Who Feel ‘The System Is Still Unfair’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson stated that a national listening tour by the administration is being looked at, “a lot of people have a feeling that the system is still unfair and so, obviously, we want to hear what their solutions are that are varying from the solutions that have already been brought forth.”

Carson said, “Well, we’re looking at all the various possibilities, what is the best way to take advantage of this situation to get something good out of it, start a national dialogue, make sure that we can help to resolve some of the conflicts, that, obviously, are no good for our nation going forward.”

He added that “a lot of people have a feeling that the system is still unfair and so, obviously, we want to hear what their solutions are that are varying from the solutions that have already been brought forth. And we want to be fair to everybody. We don’t want to do this in an ideological fashion.”

Carson further stated, “Well, the first place to start, I think, is not getting into respective corners and trying to castigate other people and always blaming other people for our problems. Each of us can take a look in the mirror and say, what can I do in my sphere of influence that can make a difference? Am I part of the solution or part of the problem? I think that makes a big difference. Every solution does not necessarily come from the federal government. It’s all of us involved and the federal government is there to help facilitate life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But not to control and guarantee everything that happens in our lives. We need to move toward more self-responsibility, more caring about our neighbors, and what we can do to help them.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett