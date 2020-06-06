Sheriff: Some Agencies Need to Update Training and Improve Supervision Models

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Suffolk County, NY Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. stated that “training and supervision” are the main reasons “why law enforcement agencies fail.” He added that some agencies used dated training that needs to be removed and supervision models should be improved.

Toulon said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:45] “In my 30 years in law enforcement, we clearly see that training and supervision are the two reasons why law enforcement agencies fail. And so, I’m pushing for better training, really removing outdated training that some of our agencies currently have and looking at better supervision models, which are more important. We have to make sure that the leaders of our law enforcement agencies, from the top down, are sending a clear message to the staff on how they want their policies carried out and conducted.”

He added that transparency will be crucial to building trust and cooperation within the community.

