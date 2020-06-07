Atlanta Mayor Bottoms: I Was ‘Simply Disgusted’ at Trump Invoking George Floyd’s Name

Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said she was “simply disgusted” by President Trump invoking George Floyd’s name Friday while announcing unemployment rates falling.

In a clip of Trump said, “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Guest host Dana Bash asked, “What was your reaction to that?”

Lance Bottoms said, “Disgusted, simply disgusted.”

She continued, “This is a man who has been murdered on our streets. President Trump doesn’t know him, and in fact, by all accounts from George Floyd’s brother when President Trump called to offer condolences, he didn’t even give the family an opportunity to speak. I think if the president is going to say anything it may have been more appropriate to talk about his family, and perhaps him looking down on his children, and perhaps him being proud of the movement that’s happening in this country. I didn’t know George Floyd either, but I’ve been able at least to watch his family and those who knew him and get a glimpse of the type of man he was,”

She added, “Again, it shows that this president is incapable of showing any type of empathy. He always gets it wrong, time and time again, and I think we’ve got to stop expecting any more from him.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN