Meghan McCain: Trump Has Been ‘Neutered’ — President Bone Spurs Is ‘Quite Scared’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain accused President Donald Trump of being “neutered” amid the protests over the death of George Floyd.

McCain said, “Talking about the politics of this situation is really fascinating because for the first time we’re seeing him really start to flatline in polls. Biden, for the first time, has over 50%. There’s a new CNN poll that just came out that has Biden up nationally by 14%. Eighty percent of Americans in a Washington Post poll said that America is on the wrong track. So, I have been really sort of grossly fascinated by how neutered President Trump and his administration has been by this extreme crisis. He hasn’t given an interview or an address to the nation. All he has done as you pointed out, Whoopi, was cross the street and hold up a Bible quite awkwardly, which might work for some people in his base, but it’s certainly not working for the vast majority of our population.”

She continued, “Is the message of law and order one that can be effective? Yes. Is it something that worked very effectively for president Nixon in ’68? Yes. That’s the argument being made The argument I would make is President Nixon was an incredibly shrewd politician on many different levels, and if there’s anything we have seen for the past 13 days, it’s that this is a moment in which President Trump has always prided himself and shown himself to be this big, bad tough guy. But all I see is president bone spurs who seems like he’s quite scared of the crisis that’s coming out in front of him. And it has been horrifying because our nation really needs leadership right now, and equally politically fascinating.”

