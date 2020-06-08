Minneapolis City Council President: We Will Replace Police by Reimagining Public Safety ‘Holistically’

Monday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender detailed her plans to disband the Minneapolis police department following the death of George Floyd.

Bender said, “Over the last two weeks we’ve seen thousands of people in Minneapolis take to the streets and raise their voices for change, telling us that incremental reform has not worked to keep us safe. And we’ve seen institutions for the Universities of Minnesota and our parks and schools and major businesses and art institutions ending the relationship with our police department.”

“So it is clear that we need to make major shifts both in the short term, and that our community is ready to reimagine public safety from the ground up, to think holistically, and to make sure every single member of our community is safe.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN