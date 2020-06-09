Biden: The Last Two Weeks Haven’t Impacted my V.P. Choice, Except for Greater Focus on V.P. Being ‘Simpatico’ with Me

During a portion of an interview with CBS News set to air on Tuesday’s “Justice for All” special, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said that the events of the past couple weeks haven’t changed who he will pick to be his running mate, except for the fact that “it’s put a greater focus and urgency on the need to get someone who is totally simpatico with where I am.”

Host Norah O’Donnell asked, “Mr. Vice President, you said you will announce your choice for vice president around August 1. Have the last two weeks affected how you will make that decision and who you will choose?”

Biden responded, “No, they haven’t, except it’s put a greater focus and urgency on the need to get someone who is totally simpatico with where I am.”

He continued that it’s “really important that whomever you pick as a vice president agrees with you, in terms of your philosophy of government and agrees with you on the systemic things that you want to change and is, in fact, going to be able to be someone who is not at all intimidated by the president, not at all intimidated working in the White House, and is going to be prepared to give their unvarnished opinion and be able to privately argue with the president if they disagree. I want someone strong. I want someone strong and someone who can — who is ready to be president on day one.”

