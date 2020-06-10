Hickenlooper: I Believe Reade’s Allegations ‘To a Large Extent,’ ‘I Still Support Joe Biden’

During Wednesday’s Colorado Senate debate hosted by the Colorado Sun, CBS4 and PBS12, 2020 Democratic Senate candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said that he believes Tara Reade’s allegations against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “To a large extent,” but he still supports Biden’s presidential campaign.

Colorado Sun Political Reporter John Frank asked, “Do you believe Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden and will you still support him?”

Hickenlooper responded, “Well, first, let me say that any woman who comes forward and talks about the sexual assault that they’ve had to endure, they deserve to be listened to and they deserve to be believed. And I look at Tara Reade as someone who has shown a great deal of courage to come forward and talk about what happened to her. It’s standard that you go through a process of vetting and examination of these types of allegations. And this is certainly a very complicated case. In the end, I still support Joe Biden for president, absolutely.”

Frank then asked, “Yes or no, do you believe her allegations?”

Hickenlooper answered, “To a large extent, yes.”

Hickenlooper’s opponent, former State House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, said, “I believe her allegations should be investigated and taken seriously, like any allegations. I don’t know whether they’re true or not. I support, at this point, Vice President Biden over Donald Trump. I will say, if the allegations are proven true, I would request the Democratic Party pick a new nominee.”

