Hirono: Trump ‘Acts as Though the Pandemic Is over’ and Protesters Aren’t ‘Raising Huge Concerns’

During a press conference on Tuesday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) stated that President Trump “acts as though the pandemic is over, we’re all going to get back to normal. He acts as though all of the protesters are going to go away, they’re all going to go home, as though they are not raising huge concerns and expressing frustration about the systemic racism and police brutality in our country.”

Hirono said [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] that America is facing multiple crises, “the health crisis because of the pandemic, the second is an economic crisis due to the pandemic, and the third is police brutality and systemic racism in our country.”

After urging the Senate to pass another COVID bill due to high unemployment rates and state and local government shortfalls, Hirono stated, “And of course, there is a sense of urgency that we all have to pass the Justice in Policing Act. As our leader pointed out, to see the 75-year-old man getting knocked down, and then to be told that we shouldn’t believe our own eyes. It is just amazing, the closing of the eyes that President Trump continues to ask us to go with him on. He acts as though the pandemic is over, we’re all going to get back to normal. He acts as though all of the protesters are going to go away, they’re all going to go home, as though they are not raising huge concerns and expressing frustration about the systemic racism and police brutality in our country.”

