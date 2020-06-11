Lemon: Trump Administration Denying Systemic Racism Is ‘Essence of White Entitlement’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Tonight,” host Don Lemon offered a monologue about the Trump administration’s denial of the existence of systemic racism in America.

Lemon said, “Tonight the president and this White House want to maintain certain ties to the confederacy while NASCAR of all entities of all sports rejects them.”

Lemon played clips of White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien defending policing and denying systemic racism.

Lemon said, “Listen, I’m just going to say it. I’m just going to say this stuff from now on, and I’m not going to like kowtow to you know, people that say, black folks, white folks, whatever and whisper ‘white people, black people.’ We don’t have to whisper anymore. I’m just going to say it — white men denying the existence of systemic racism that is the essence of white entitlement. We do not need their permission or their sign off on what we know to be true and what we have lived. That is whitemansplaning. How can you solve this problem? The systemic racism that is killing people of color if you won’t even admit there’s a problem? The first step is admitting there’s a problem. America knows which way the wind is blowing.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN