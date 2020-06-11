Palmieri: Trump Built ‘Fortress Around the White House Perhaps to Try to Keep Himself in It’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” former Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign director of communications Jennifer Palmieri suggested President Donald Trump “built a fortress around the White House” as a way to try to “keep himself in it.”

Palmieri said, “Biden is right to raise the alarm about Trump trying to undo the election results or fight the election results. Last week we saw what he’s capable of in trying to use the National Guard and trying to use the military. He built a fortress around the White House, perhaps to try to keep himself in it.”

She added, “We need to brace for what is coming in November. We need to prepare for the thing I really worry about is actually voting, voting by mail, and that being safe and easy to do, there being enough locations to be safe to vote in person. I don’t think this is a distracting issue for Biden. I think it can drive enthusiasm for him. This is what’s literally at stake, is democracy. That is what is on the ballot. And I think that he has to do it and I also think it’s a good message. And, you know, Trump will do his rallies, Biden will do his set pieces, and Biden is great in that setting. Rallies are not really his thing, but one on one interaction with people and talking about the economy that’s a good set for him.”

