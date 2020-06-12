Gaetz: McConnell May Try ‘Unholy Alliance’ by Merging Coronavirus Liability Protection with Blue State Bailout, FISA Reauthorization

One of the major concerns for some associated with the coronavirus pandemic is what legal liabilities businesses may face in the future. Given that possibility, in Congress and state legislatures around the country are moving to shore up protections for business. During an interview with Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) warned liability protections could come with strings attached.

The Florida Republican lawmaker explained that under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) direction, those strings could include a bailout for municipal and state governments in so-called blue states and the reauthorization of The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which is believed to have been abused during the 2016 presidential election by the Obama administration.

“There is more to be done in terms of liability protection,” Gaetz said. “And so here’s what I worry about: I worry that McConnell is going to stitch together a package that includes liability protections for businesses, a whole hell of a lot of money for blue states and cities to get Democrat votes and some sort of reauthorization of FISA that doesn’t sit with my desire to have major structural reform to that system that was weaponized for political purposes. That is the unholy alliance of three things that would probably pass the Senate and pass the House, and not necessarily be good for the country.”

