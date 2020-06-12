Maher: Diverting Police Funds Is a Good Idea, ‘Defund the Police’ Will Make People Vote for Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while it is a good idea to divert police funding to community services, police departments shouldn’t be defunded completely, and sharply criticized the “defund the police” slogan as something that is so politically stupid that it requires effort and something that will ruin the political progress Democrats are making on policing and will make people vote for Trump.

Maher stated, “Liberals want to take police money, police funds and divert it to community services, which sounds like a very good thing, good idea, but they’re calling it ‘defund the police,’ which sounds bad. That is so Democrats for you. You know, they must have meetings to be this fucking stupid about politics. Hey guys, we’re making some headway here, how can we turn this into something that makes people have to vote for Trump?”

He continued, “Yes, should we divert funds, but not defund. I’m always pissed off when I read about teachers having to beg for money and paying for their own school supplies. But the cops? Cops just go, you know, it would be cool if we had a robot that shoots fireballs. Done.”

