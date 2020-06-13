Acting DHS Deputy Sec’y Cuccinelli: No ‘Specific Timeline’ for Going into CHAZ

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli stated that there “isn’t a specific timeline” for the federal government to go into Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) and the federal government isn’t “in a hurry to escalate anything.”

Cuccinelli said, “Well, there isn’t a specific timeline, per se. But certainly, this is a subject of — as you all pointed out, that boils down to law and order and the most important role of government at all three levels is public safety, and at all three levels, public safety officials, police, military, whatever they may be, depending on the level, are governed by civilian authority.”

Host Leland Vittert then cut in to ask what’s the point of threatening to take action at the federal level if there’s no timeline.

Cuccinelli responded, “Well, I’m sorry we’re not meeting your requirements.”

He added that President Trump “didn’t put a timeline on it. So, it isn’t that he wants to step in.”

Cuccinelli later added that “we’re not in a hurry to escalate anything. But, at the same time, the president isn’t going to concede a part of the United States to lawlessness.”

