Pirro: Without Law and Order — There Is No Freedom, There Is Anarchy

Saturday, Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro used her show’s “Opening Monologue” segment to protest the “anarchy” allowed in some parts of the country, under the guise of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Pirro said the trend toward anarchy was unacceptable.

“Law and order is essential,” she said. “It’s real simple — without law and order, there is no freedom. Without law and order, freedom ends. Without law and order, there is anarchy. What’s happened in Seattle this week is but a small example of how far the left will go to satisfy the progressive extremists and surrender our cities to them, of what it will be like without law and order. And we cannot have it.”

The “Justice” host questioned the sustainability of some of the proposals on the table from the so-called “defund the police” movement.

“[P]ermit me to have a politically incorrect question: How many families in this country whose loved ones were victims of brutal homicide were allowed to blow off steam, to pillage and plunder because the system didn’t work the way it was supposed to?” Pirro asked. “When the rights of law-abiding citizens are subjugated and destroyed by those seeking change by committing crimes? We must demand they be stopped. When anarchists want to end civilized society by defunding police, they throw us back to the wild west when vigilante justice reigned.”

“Taking large chunks of police budgets to give to mental health and community groups and eliminating police response on calls like domestic violence, which by the way, is one of the most dangerous calls police respond to, I fear for battered women,” she continued. “Should we now start negotiating violent crimes against women? Is that even a negotiable issue? Or do we wait until the first social worker or mental health worker is killed, and then we demand the cops be brought back?”

