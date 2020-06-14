Fmr Defense Secretary Gates Praises Trump Foreign Policy — ‘At Least He Hasn’t Started Any New Wars’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Robert Gates, who served as Defense Secretary under both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, praised President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions.

In 2014, Gates wrote of Joe Biden, “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

When host Chuck Todd asked about those comments, Gates said, “I think the important thing is the quality of his character is important. I have a lot of policy disagreements frankly with the former vice president, but I think one of the things that people will be weighing this fall is probably the character of the two contestants.”

On Trump, Gates said, “Unlike his three predecessors, and I write about this in the book, at least he hasn’t started any new wars, and he has robustly funded the military. I supported his outreach to North Korea. It hasn’t come to anything, but I thought that was a bold move, and everything else had failed in the previous 25 years. I thought his challenging China was about time, but there’s the other side of the coin. Some of the things he says, his treatment and words about military people and military heroes like John McCain that I admire a lot that are really troublesome.”

