Trump Pollster John McLaughlin: Mainstream Media Polls ‘Skewed’ to ‘Water Down the Trump Vote’

Sunday on New York AM 770 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” President Donald Trump pollster John McLaughlin weighed in on recent polling showing Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, for the 2020 presidential election.

McLaughlin told host John Catsimatidis that “the mainstream media is so anti-Trump” that they are putting out “skewed” polls to “water down the Trump vote” and discourage his supporters from going to the polls.

“[Y] ou’ve got the mainstream media is so anti-Trump that … they’re doing polls that they know will be skewed, that will water down the Republican vote, will water down the Trump vote,” McLaughlin advised. “And then they’re putting out that in effect Donald Trump is going to lose. And it’s not true. They did this to us in 2016.”

“You’ve got this media bias that’s trying to discourage Trump voters from coming out and proving those media polls wrong again.,” he added.

McLaughlin went on to say the companies conducting the polling asked “negative” questions about Trump.

“They have an agenda, and the people will see through it,” he stated.

The pollster also predicted the race between Trump and Biden will be “very close.”

He emphasized, “It’s going to be a very close race from now until Election Day. In the Trump campaign, we’re going to run like we’re behind.”

