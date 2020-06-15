McEnany: Trump’s EO ‘Will Be an Incentive Structure’ for Proper Training and Fund and Bolster Police

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated that President Trump’s forthcoming executive order dealing with law enforcement “will be an incentive structure for police departments across the country to implement correct training,” so that things like George Floyd’s killing don’t happen again, while at the same time, “funding our police officers, bolstering them” instead of defunding them. McEnany also stated that President Trump is accomplishing reform that didn’t take place during the Obama-Biden administration.

McEnany said, [relevant exchange begins around 1:15] “[F]or eight years, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden couldn’t get it done, but it takes a businessman like President Trump to come in and say, how can I do this creatively, in a way that protects police officers but also is real, substantive change? This will be an incentive structure for police departments across the country to implement correct training, so that things like what we saw with George Floyd never happen again, that tragic killing. But at the same time, funding our police officers, bolstering them, not defunding them, as the despicable congresswomen like AOC and Ilhan Omar have suggested we should do.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett