Schumer: Trump ‘Doesn’t Care’ if Supporters Get Coronavirus from Rallies

During a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) criticized President Trump for planning campaign rallies and having attendees sign waivers that they won’t sue if they contract coronavirus, stating that the president “doesn’t care” whether or not people get coronavirus from attending one of his rallies because he is superficial and stated that President Trump moved parts of the Republican National Convention from North Carolina so he could “avoid having to respect the most basic precautions against the spread of coronavirus.”

Schumer said, “He is planning big campaign rallies, asking [supporters], amazingly, to sign waivers not to sue if they contract COVID from attending. I guess he worries that they might get it, but he doesn’t care, wants to have his rally. That’s the superficiality of this president. He’s also — President Trump has also moved major parts of the Republican Convention out of North Carolina in order to avoid having to respect the most basic precautions against the spread of coronavirus.”

