‘Black-ish’ Actress Jenifer Lewis: We Have Had Enough of Trump’s ‘Madness,’ ‘Blatant Cruelty,’ ‘Lies Upon Lies’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” “Black-ish” actress Jenifer Lewis, who plays the mother of the show’s lead actor, said the country has had enough of President Donald Trump’s “madness.”

Lewis said, “I speak to the Millennials, those kids grew up with me as the aunt on Fresh Prince, the mother in a lot of African-American movies and I have a special relationship with them, and I’m here to say to the protesters continue peacefully protesting. Get what you need in this great challenge before us. Don’t stop all the diversity, the millions upon millions, it’s a sea of humanity that is out in the streets right now saying that’s enough of the oppression on killing our children in the streets. They know it’s wrong. There has to be reform. And it can’t be a modest bill, Mr. Trump. We have to get to the root of the racism, the deep hate. I have never seen so much hate. It’s so disturbing. We have to come together. we cannot be divided.”

When asked about the presidential choice in November, Lewis said, “Well, that choice should be Mr. Biden. We have had enough of this madness, the blatant cruelty, the lies upon lies. We could have been warned back in January. Look how many people have died. This is wrong. We need leadership. My friend, today, do you wear a mask? You don’t wear a mask? Well, he doesn’t wear a mask. Pence didn’t wear a mask, and then you see him in a mask. Leadership, this is the greatest country in the world. Well, you know what? No. The world is great. And that’s what has to be new.”

