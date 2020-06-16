Clyburn: Trump Executive Order ‘Too Little,’ ‘Does Not Go Far Enough’ — ‘Policing Itself Started Out as Slave Patrols’

Tuesday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) dismissed the executive orders that President Donald Trump issued earlier in the day to curb abuses by law enforcement.

Clyburn told Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” the effort from Trump was not enough when asked by host Bret Baier.

“Much, much too little and does not go far enough,” Clyburn replied. “I think that what we’ve got to do is attack this culture that all of us know exists. This is institutional. It was built upon two pillars that we seem not to want to deal with. One being white people came to this country of their own free will, who came here in search of freedom, running away from tyranny. The experiences of black people who came here against their will, chained, shackled and enslaved. And these two divergent pillars are the institutions of, in this country were based upon them. Healthcare delivery, education, law enforcement — all built upon them.”

“Policing itself started out as slave patrols,” he added. “We know that. And so what we’ve got to do is stop trying to put the BAND-AID on this problem and attack the institution that is perpetuating this culture.”

