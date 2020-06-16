GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Defunding the Police Would Create ‘Anarchy,’ ‘More Crime’

In a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) slammed the push to “defund” police departments across the country following George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

Scott, who recently wrote an op-ed calling to “Fund the police,” acknowledged there are some “bad apples” in law enforcement, and there should be changes made, but said defunding the police would create “anarchy” and “more crime.”

“We know we have to make changes. We have to have more accountability. We have to have better training. We can look at those things,” Scott told host Sandra Smith. “But the idea that we are going to get more security by getting rid of the police. … You know, the left has just gone off a deep end. We have got to fund the police. We have wonderful police. Are there bad apples that do the wrong thing, absolutely. We’ve got to get rid of them. But I’ve talked to law enforcement. They are disgusted with what happened. But if you want anarchy, if you want more crime, defund the police. I’m completely opposed to that. I want to fund the police. I want to support our police. I want more accountability. I want to make sure people in this country can be safe.”

Scott also criticized people using the phrase “defund the police” if the idea is not to “defund.”

“If their idea is not to defund the police, they shouldn’t say defund,” he emphasized. “Defund is not defund. So, they can say that’s not exactly what they want, but that’s exactly what they’re saying. Look, I want accountability. I want to make sure my communities are safe. I don’t want any bad actors out there. We have to hold everybody accountable for their actions.”

“We’re going to do whatever we can to keep this country safe and make sure our law enforcement is respected, and our communities are respected, and every community is safe,” Scott continued. “I believe every community ought to have jobs, ought to have a great education system, and ought to be safe.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent