Hume: Black Lives Matter Deeper Than Discrimination, Racism — ‘It Is a Kind of Anti-Americanism’

Monday during appearance Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” network senior political analyst Brit Hume argue the numerous nationwide protests underway on the heels of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police were about much more than just issues associated with the Black Lives Matter cause.

Hume told show host Shannon Bream that he saw those protests to be a “kind of anti-Americanism” given their targets.

“I think it goes to this question, Shannon. And that is, is it slavery, and discrimination, and racism that these protests are really about? Or are the Black Lives Matter leaders have a different agenda? And the behavior of some of them at these rallies some of the participants in these protests and riots suggest to me that it goes deeper than that, that it is a kind of anti-Americanism because all kinds of people are swept up in there, in their urge to deface monuments and tear them down and so forth, many of whom had nothing to do with slavery.”

“I mean, George Washington Memorials have been defaced. And so, it just, it just goes to that very question that we’re dealing here with people who are deeply American and, and not simply anti-police or, or any or any discrimination,” Hume added. “They’re against this country in, in, in much deeper ways, in my view.”

