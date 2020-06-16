MSNBC Guest Wiley on Trump’s Policing Remarks: ‘All I Saw Were White Faces When We’re Talking About Black Bodies’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” civil rights activist Maya Wiley claimed all she saw were “white faces when we’re talking about black bodies” when commenting on President Donald Trump’s remarks on police reform in the White House Rose Garden.

Wiley said, “The Trump administration has reversed all of the major efforts that the Obama administration set in place to keep more black people, more Latinos, more citizens, safe from abusive policing.”

She added, “If you consider that speech he just gave, not only was it full of misinformation, he literally, over the lives and the bodies of black people that he opened his announcement with, actually started talking about the stock market and the incredible gains that we’re going to have from big pharma. I’m sorry, those are two things that Black communities have largely been excluded from the benefits of. Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump himself, have long since the beginning of this administration, has made clear they are on the side of lawless policing in a law and order framework. And he just did that again. Andrea, you know we have to stop and take one slowdown for a minute on the optics of that press conference. All I saw were white faces when we’re talking about black bodies.”

