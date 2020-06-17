Atlanta Mayor Lance Bottoms: Biden Will Restore ‘Moral Leadership’ with ‘Empathy for Our Communities’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden would restore “moral leadership” if he won in November.

When asked about being on Biden’s running mate list, Lance Bottoms said, “That’s most important during this election is that we have a restoration of moral leadership in our nation’s capital because it impacts everything. It impacts how we view our country, how we view the future for our children. I trust that Vice President Biden is going to make the choice for the person who will best help him lead our country. There is a lot of healing that has to happen in our country, and I think it’s going to be important whomever that person is, who may be able to govern alongside Vice President Biden that they be able to bring some integrity and compassion and empathy for our communities who are hurting in so many ways. We have a country who is grieving right now, and I think that it’s going to be important to have leadership that’s sensitive to that”

She added, “I’m leading our city right now the best that I know-how. We don’t have a handbook for what we’ll dealing with right now, and especially without having national leadership to give us some leadership and meaningful assistance, and so between COVID and what’s happening, the movement that’s happening across our cities and across our country, I can tell you I’m thinking about it a lot less. I want vice president Biden to win, point-blank. I want him to win.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN