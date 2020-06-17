Scarborough Demands Congress Hold Facebook’s Zuckerberg Liable for Hatred, Lies, Libel — American Democracy ‘at Risk’

A frustrated Joe Scarborough on Wednesday slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allowing “extremism” on his social media site.

The MSNBC “Morning Joe” host went on a long-winded rant ripping Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg for allowing hate speech and conspiracies to go unchecked. Scarborough, whose voice level raised to shouting, said the two Facebook leaders only care about protecting their billions, which he argued is why they allow “lies” to spread on their site.

“Mark Zuckerberg is promoting the extremism, because Mark Zuckerberg … the Zuckerberg site, has actually set up, set up, like, ad promotions that actually push people towards extremist sites that kill federal officers!” Scarborough proclaimed. “And Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire. How many times over? Because he’s pushing people towards extremist sites that gun down and murder federal officials. Mark Zuckerberg’s site, Sheryl Sandberg’s site.”

He continued, “And when Sheryl Sandberg found out that Mark Zuckerberg’s website was being used by foreign powers to interfere in the 2016 election, what did she do? She got angry at the Mark Zuckerberg employee that came to her and came to the board and warned them that American democracy was at risk. Mark Zuckerberg said he doesn’t care that people use his site to lie. He doesn’t care that they use their site.”

Scarborough added that Zuckerberg and Facebook should be “liable” for the lies spread on the website.

“If Congress doesn’t do something to make Mark Zuckerberg liable and to make Mark Zuckerberg’s website liable for the hatred and the lies and the libel that is being spread on his website, then American democracy will remain at risk, because Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg have proven they are interested in one thing more than truth, more than the protection of 75-year-old men who were brutalized in a march for black justice, more than the protection of American democracy,” Scarborough emphasized. “Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg are only interested in protecting their billions.”

