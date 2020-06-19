Trump Campaign Manager Parscale: Biden ‘Just Not There Anymore and I Feel Sorry for Him’

President Donald Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Friday took a shot at 2020 presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden after a Fox News poll showed Biden extending his lead.

Parscale, during an interview on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” highlighted Biden’s mental decline, saying, “He’s just not there anymore.” He added that he feels “sorry” for Biden.

“People aren’t excited for Joe Biden,” Parscale stated. “He’s hiding in his basement, he doesn’t want to come out, and his handlers can’t even let him speak. And I think that’s going to continue to show that the president has the right, you know, direction for this country and he’s going to win four more years.”

He added of the contrast between Trump and Biden, “Well, I consider our people around the president ‘staff.’ I consider his people ‘handlers.’ So, they bring him up on stage, they tell him what to say and hope to God nobody from the press will ask any questions so we can actually see what’s happening there. … I would like the American people to see the president versus Biden without the media filter, and what better way than see them on stage going mono e mono. And I think that’s what America should see and it should see that this president is as sharp as a tack and ready for four more years and that Biden after multiple failed … runs, he’s just not there anymore, and I feel sorry for him. And I hope Jill takes care of him, and we can see him live the rest of his life in peace.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent