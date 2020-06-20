Barr: I Would Have Preferred Grand Jury, Completed Investigation in Brooks Case

During a portion of an interview with the Fox Business Network released on Friday, Attorney General William Barr stated that he would have preferred to see the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) complete its investigation before charges were brought in the killing of Rayshard Brooks. Barr also criticized the lack of a grand jury in the case.

Barr said, “I certainly would have liked to have seen the Georgia Bureau of [Investigation] complete their investigation before charges were brought, and also, the use of a grand jury. The grand jury process provides some protection to have the citizens, in a group, decide that there has been a crime committed. And there was no grand jury used in this case. So, I think it’s important to go through the right processes before charging someone. I also think there was a fundamental difference, obviously, between what happened in Atlanta and what happened in Minneapolis.”

