Nadler: AG Barr Deserves to Be Impeached — But Senate Republicans Are Corrupt

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) discussed the fallout from Attorney General Bill Barr’s dismissal of now-former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman.

Nadler said, “I think it’s obvious that the Southern District has been doing with Giuliani, the Turkish investigation. We’ve seen a pattern of the president opposing, of Barr corruptly impeding all these investigations. So, this is just more of the same.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “I know you announced you’re going to investigate why Berman was fired. Some congressional Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren have said that this is it, this is the last straw, Attorney General Bill Barr needs to be impeached. You have not gone that far. Do you think calls for his impeachment are premature?”

Nadler said, “No. I don’t think calls for impeachment are premature, any more than the calls for the president’s impeachment are immature. But they are a waste of time at this point because we do know we have a corrupt Senate, which will not consider the evidence and the facts. So we’re instead going to do what we have to do without that. And including barring $50 million from his own personal budget.”

Tapper said, “You’re calling every Senate Republican who voted to acquit President Trump corrupt?

Nadler said, “I think in the sense of being corrupt against the interest of the country, yes.”

