Schiff: Committee Chairs, Pelosi Are Discussing Potential Bolton Testimony

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) discussed the possibility of former national security adviser John Bolton testifying before Congress about the allegations in his new book.

Schiff said, “We will look at what allegations like those involving Turkey and other countries, particularly involving China, need to be fleshed out and exposed to the light of day, and then we’ll make our decisions.”

He continued, “But, you know, we do need, I think, to expose the length and breadth of this president’s depravity and how much it is endangering the country. So those facts are going to need to come out, and we are discussing with the Speaker and my fellow chairs just how to do that.”

He added, “I don’t think we should wait if we conclude that there are important things that he says that need to be exposed to the public. The public needs to know exactly what they have in this president. A lot of it is not a surprise, but at the same time, exposure of this president’s misconduct is the best way to protect the country. Congress can take steps to protect the country.”

