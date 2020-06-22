Kudlow: ‘There Is no Second Wave Coming’

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday said that despite some increases in coronavirus cases in some regions of the country after phasing in reopening their economies, “there is no second wave coming.”

Kudlow explained to CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that there has been a “massive” increase in testing, but highlighted the positivity rate in the country is “still quite low.”

“The numbers quoted to me by the health people — I’m not the expert, they are — over the weekend, there are 37 states that have virtually no problems. There are 13 states that do have hotspots,” Kudlow emphasized. “By the way, part of that is massive new testing. We’re running 500,000 new tests per day, so you’re going to pick up some.”

“So, you know, there are some hotspots,” he added. “We’re on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now. It’s come a long way since last winter, and there is no second wave coming.” It’s just, you know, hotspots. They send in CDC teams. We’ve got the testing procedures. We’ve got the diagnostics. We’ve got the PPE. And, so, I really think it’s a really good situation. Fatality rates, incidentally — the fatality rates continue to decline.”

“[A]ll in all, I think it’s a pretty good situation. And, of course, reopening the economy is the key to economic growth,” Kudlow concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent