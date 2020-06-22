Mulvaney: Bolton’s ABC Interview ‘a Classless Display,’ ‘Hard to Watch’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney slammed his former colleague John Bolton, who served as the Trump administration’s National Security Advisor, for an ABC interview promoting his tell-all book the night before.

Mulvaney called the interview that aired on ABC a night earlier a “classless display” and “hard to watch.”

“I watched the whole thing last night, cover-to-cover,” he said. “I’ve not read the book yet. I’m not going to pay for it. I cringed. I mean — and I imagine that former chiefs of staff and former national security advisers, former cabinet secretaries from all administrations cringed to watch sort of the betrayal confidence last night by John Bolton. It was — it was really a classless display. We can talk a little bit about what I thought was driving it.

“But it was hard to watch to have somebody who was in the Oval Office with the president almost every day sort of turn on him just because he didn’t like the style — didn’t like, sort of, the policies,” Mulvaney continued. “It was really, really hard to watch last night as a public servant. You know, The Wall Street Journal wrote a piece earlier this week or last week that said — asked whatever happened to the concept of honor in public service. Clearly, John Bolton doesn’t have any left.”

