CNN’s Angela Rye: We Need to ‘Uproot’ U.S.’s Racist Foundation — ‘Going to Make a Lot of People Uncomfortable’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” network political commentator Angela Rye reacted to NASCAR claiming a noose was found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace is NASCAR’s only black driver.

Angela Rye called for an “uproot” to the United States’ “foundation” to effect change in the country, which she said would “make a lot of people uncomfortable.”

“One is how we become anti-racist,” Rye outlined. “And it is going to take a very deliberate effort because we know this country was built on a system oppression and systemic racism, white supremacy. So, in order to tear down all of that, you have to uproot a lot of what is this country’s foundation. That is going to make a lot of people uncomfortable — the ways in which so many of us are uncomfortable every single day. I say all the time I refuse to be uncomfortable any longer so that you can be comfortable.”

“What that probably means is that as a collective, we have to work towards making each other uncomfortable, stretching each other out of our comfort zones so that the right thing can be done,” she continued. “The fact that a symbol of hatred can result in another symbol of hatred put so close to his personal property is damning, and it’s so clear that we have a lot of work to do to undo some of what you talked about as anti-racist.”

