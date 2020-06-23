Brzezinski: Trump Leaving a ‘Trail of Germs’ — ‘Putting American People’s Lives at Risk’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said that with President Donald Trump traveling from Washington, D.C. to Tulsa, OK, for a rally and then to Arizona for amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he is leaving a “trail of germs.”

Brzezinski said Trump’s stops show he is “constantly … putting American people’s lives at risk as he demands their presence” by “hopscotching” around the country for his rallies and events without wearing a mask.

“President Trump is slated to visit Yuma, Arizona today to mark a campaign promise: the completion of 200 miles of a new wall along the U.S./Mexico border,” Brzezinski noted. “It is the president’s second visit to Arizona in the past few months. After a stopover in Yuma, Trump is expected to head to Phoenix to deliver remarks at a church event for a conservative student organization called Turning Points USA. But in a statement, the mayor of Phoenix said the event, quote, ‘does not abide by current CDC guidelines during COVID-19.’ The mayor’s statement also reads in part, quote, ‘While I do not believe an event of this magnitude can be held safely, particularly as Arizona sees rising COVID cases, the president has decided to continue with this rally. Everyone attending tomorrow’s event, particularly any elected official, should set an example to residents by wearing a mask. This includes the president.'”

“Jonathan Lemire, I’m wondering if you can, first of all, back up a little bit, because I’ve seen a lot of controversy on Twitter,” she continued. “The president and his wall and the way different media outlets are covering it. He wants a certain story out there about his wall. Not sure he’s going to get it. But then also the safety issue. The trail of germs left in Tulsa after 6,200 people crammed into the lower seats of a convention center is going to be bad enough, and now he’s hopscotching across the country, sending a signal that masks are a bad idea. I mean, this president constantly is putting American people’s lives at risk as he demands their presence.”

