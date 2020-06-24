Dem Rep. Dingell: Polls with Biden Up Wrong — ‘It’s Competitive in Michigan’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said the Michigan polls gauging the match-up between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden are too close to call.

Discussing an outlier poll, Dingell said, “First of all, I didn’t believe that poll. The Polster who did that poll said we are 16 points up said October 6, 2016, that Hillary Clinton had it in the bag on October 26, 2016 said there was no way she could lose.”

She continued, “Subsequent to that there have been two polls, one showing Joe Biden up two points and one showing him one point up. I think it’s competitive in Michigan. I think it’s five months and until November we don’t know what the events are that could take place. I don’t want anyone to let polls that aren’t real or don’t really reflect how people think suppress votes or tell people their vote doesn’t matter, or they shouldn’t care about the future of this country. I think this is a competitive race. Yes, there are a lot of polls right now.”

She added, “People need to be engaged and understand that there vote matters and they have to get out and vote if they care about the future of this country.”

