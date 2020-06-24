GOP Rep. Emmer: Democrats ‘Out of Touch with America’ — ‘They’re Going to Lose in November’

Representative Tom Emmer (R-MN) during Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends First” on FNC predicted the GOP would retake the House in 2020 because of how extremely to the left the Democratic Party has shifted.

Emmer said Democrats ran fraudulent campaigns in 2018, claiming they were moderates, but he argued, “they have been anything but that.” He added Democrats have been “so out of touch with America that they are going to lose in November.”

“This is not my grandfather’s Democrat Party,” Emmer outlined. “This party has slipped over the edge. You know, they ran 2018 basically on a fraud. They ran as moderates. They were going to be problem-solving, focused problem solvers in the House that were going to work with their colleagues on the other side of the aisle, they were going to work with the administration. They have been anything but that. In fact, they have been so out of touch with America that they are going to lose in November.”

“Nancy should be nervous because this is going to be the end of her short-lived majority,” he added. “Who would have ever guessed that the defund the police movement, which was a radical left movement, would become essentially a purity test overnight in the Democrat Party? This is the problem: they are moving so extreme to the left, they do not reflect mainstream American values, and this is why in November, they are going to lose their majority.”

