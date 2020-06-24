GOP Rep. Waltz: U.S. Has Achieved Its Original Goal to Flatten the Curve

Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) on Wednesday argued that the United States has achieved its original goal to flatten the curve on hospitalization rates on coronavirus cases.

Waltz said although the positivity rates are increasing, the hospitalization and death rates are “relatively flat.”

“In terms of positivity rate, I think it is very, very important for all of us to also talk about the fact that, yes the number of cases are rising, the positivity is rising, which I think makes sense as we open up and as we test more, but the hospitalization rate is relatively flat. The death rate is relatively flat,” Waltz highlighted. “If you look from mid-May until now, when the opening began, that we’re in about the same place. And I think it is worth remembering that the goal always was to flatten the curve so that our hospital systems could get the equipment that it needs, the PPE, the ventilators, the hospital space and the beds, and we’ve accomplished that.”

He also questioned why people on the left are “drastically moving the goalposts” on the issue.

“My real concern is that the left seems to be drastically moving the goalposts,” Waltz stated. “Now, you have New York Governor Cuomo talking about leaving malls and gyms and other businesses shut down and closed until we find a vaccine. It is not clear to me what he means by that.”

