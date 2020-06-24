Jim Jordan: AG Barr Is Trying to ‘Clean Up the Mess’ from the Obama DoJ

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) dismissed the claim the Trump Department of Justice under the direction of Attorney General William Barr was political.

Jordan noted where those allegations were coming from and explained that the previous administration’s Department of Justice was not without its numerous examples of politicization.

“The politics — Bill Barr is trying to clean up the politics that existed in the Obama administration,” he said. “Never forget, Eric Holder said he was Obama’s wingman. Never forget that it was the Obama Justice Department that went after investigative journalists. It was the Obama Justice Department that was fast and furious.”

“It was the Obama administration — in the last days of that administration, 38 people unmasked Michael Flynn’s name 49 times,” Jordan continued. “And now, they have Jerry Nadler has the gall to say the politics is in the Barr Justice Department and the Trump administration. You’ve got to be kidding me. Bill Barr is trying to clean up the mess that existed there before — and thank goodness, he’s doing that.

