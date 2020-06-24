Schumer: Pelosi’s Remarks about GOP Trying to Get Away with Floyd’s Murder ‘Fine with Me’

During a press conference on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responded to a question on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) remarks that Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd” with their police reform bill by saying that “what she said was fine with me.”

Schumer was asked, “What’s your reaction, do you think it was appropriate for Speaker Pelosi to say that Republicans are quote, getting away with murder of George Floyd?”

Schumer cut in to respond, “Pelosi’s answered that question herself and whatever — what she said was fine with me.”

