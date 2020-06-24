Wray: I Have Disciplined and Terminated People Involved in FISA Abuse

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” FBI Director Christopher Wray stated that current FBI employees involved in FISA abuse have been referred for discipline by him and that the most senior people involved in the abuse “are long gone,” having been terminated, retired, or resigned, and that some of the terminations took place during his tenure. Wray also said that he has “gone above and beyond” the recommendations of the IG report on FISA abuse.

Wray said, “I’ve put in place an entirely new leadership team. And even though I wasn’t director at the time of all of this, my team and I are fiercely committed to making sure we fix the problems of the past. We have accepted every finding and recommendation in that IG report, but then gone above and beyond, put in place over 40 corrective measures that enhance our training, strengthen our processes, build in more oversight and accountability and have referred employees, current employees, for discipline.”

He added, “The most senior people involved in this activity, in this report, are long gone, either terminated, some during my tenure, or retired or resigned.”

