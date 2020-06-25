Abrams: GOP Building an Army of People to ‘Get in Line and Try to Scare People Out of Voting’

Thursday on MSNBC, “The Last Word,” 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said the Republican Party was planning to have an “army” of people who are “going to get in line and try to scare people out of voting.”

O’Donnell said, “When you look at the various voter suppression tactics that are still alive and still working for Republicans in this country, how do you expect that to impact this election? Is it happening in the states that Democrats need to win?”

Abrams said, “Republicans have a battle plan. They are planning to raise an army of 50,000 [to] poll patrol. People are going to get in line and try to scare people out of voting. We know that they have committed $20 million to a litigation strategy to restrain people and constrict access to the right to vote. We know they intend to spend up to $60 million in all of their voter intimidation platforms, including through the vote honest elections, that they are filing lawsuits to undue and eviscerate the second section of the Voting Rights Act. They are desperate because they know they’re losing. But we are meeting them on the battlefield. We are organized earlier than we ever have been. We are working in the battleground states, including Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona. We have great candidates in Georgia who can carry us to victory. But across this country, we are prepared on our side for the first time to meet them and to win because we are on the side of democracy.”

