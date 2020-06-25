GOP Sen. Kennedy: ‘We’ve Got More Honest Cops Than We’ve Got Honest Politicians’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) on Thursday addressed the anti-police rhetoric in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody, which has resulted in low morale in law enforcement.

Kennedy said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” there are people on Capitol Hill who believe cops are “guilty until proven innocent.” He added that there are “more honest cops than we’ve got honest politicians,” which he said is “just sad.”

“You know, we have people on Capitol Hill — I am sad to say — that think cops are guilty until proven innocent,” Kennedy lamented. “I’m going to say what I said the other day: if you hate cops just because they’re cops, next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead. … I think we’ve got more honest cops they then we’ve got honest politicians. And I think it’s all just sad. You know, when … a jihadist blows up a school, schoolchildren were told don’t judge all actions by the actions of a few, and boy do I agree with that. So how come the same rule applied to the 800,000 cops in this country? If it wasn’t for double standards around here, we wouldn’t have any standards.”

