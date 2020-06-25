Trump: Mail-in Voting ‘the Biggest Risk We Have,’ Absentee Is ‘Okay’

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” on Thursday, President Trump stated that mail-in ballots are a problem because “they mail them to anybody and they send them out by the millions” while absentee ballots aren’t a problem because “people go through a process for that.”

Trump said, [relevant remarks begin around 14:10] “So, now we have a mail-in thing, and you see California, he’s sending out millions and millions of ballots, where are they going? Where aren’t they going? Is the postman going to hand them out? Are they going to take them out of the mailboxes? The other thing…that’s very important, you get a foreign country, they keep talking, oh Russia or China, especially China, not Russia, especially China, are they going to print millions of ballots using the exact same paper, using the exact same machines, and are they going to print ballots and then hand them in and all of a sudden –? It’s the biggest risk we have, the mail-in ballot, not so much the absentee ballot. Because in absentee, like I’m in the White House, I’m going to have to vote in Florida, etc., you’re absentee, it’s okay. But people go through a process for that. You know, they — it’s really pretty good. But the mail-in ballots, they mail them to anybody and they send them out by the millions. I think I read over 30 million ballots are going to be sent out in California. Where are they going? Nobody’s standing there watching you vote.”

