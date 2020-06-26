Maher: Keeping Biden Inside Is a ‘Good Thing’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that it is a good thing that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has been kept inside by the coronavirus pandemic, because Biden wasn’t up for the “marathon” of a campaign and he thinks Biden “would’ve been worn down already in the campaign by this time if he had to be out there every day” and because Biden is “a bit of a gaffe machine.”

Maher said, “I’ll tell you, one good thing COVID-19 did, I think, is keep Joe Biden inside. And I’ll tell you — no, seriously. Because, first of all, a campaign is a marathon, you know that. I don’t think he was up for a marathon. I think he would’ve been worn down already in the campaign by this time if he had to be out there every day. Plus, he — let’s be honest, he’s a bit of a gaffe machine. He’d be saying all sorts of different things. What people want is not Donald Trump, and Joe Biden is that guy, not Donald Trump. It’s the idea of Joe Biden that we like, maybe not the guy himself so much.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett