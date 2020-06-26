MSNBC’s Hayes: ‘Urgent Matter’ of Health and Safety for Trump ‘to Resign’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes said that it’s “an urgent matter of public health, of public safety, at this moment, for the president, Donald Trump, to resign.”

Hayes began by saying, “This moment, we are in the midst of one of the worst governing failures in American history. When all is said and done, it may end up being the worst since the Civil War. There is no country on earth this far into this pandemic that has bungled it this badly. And we need leadership and a leader to get us out of this. But we do not have that leader, we have Donald Trump. And from the very first day, this has been a terrible presidency. From the first moment, the first speech, it has been terrible throughout.”

He later added that President Trump “ignored warnings from his public health experts. That resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths. And we’re looking at tens of thousands more. Right now, we are seeing our chance as Americans to get back to some semblance of normalcy, the way other countries have, with work and school and even sports, we’re seeing it slip away because of Donald Trump. We are suffering through the incompetence of a man who took a huge inheritance and squandered it on stupid, glitzy investments and bankrupted his company six times because he was not up to the task. If this presidency had creditors, the virus’ resurgence this week would’ve been a default event. Only it is not his creditors who are suffering, it is us. It is the people who could have survived this virus. It is friends and loved ones in nursing homes, and the people on the front lines and the ones working in meatpacking plants and the ones serving time in prison. It is everyone who has lost a job and every small business that shut down. Things are falling apart because of him. And Republicans know it. But all they do is complain about his tone or they send some passive-aggressive tweets, while professing their loyalty.”

Hayes concluded, “The problem is not his tone. There is not going to be some course correction. Donald Trump does not learn. He is not going to get good at this. He is not going to change. He has failed, definitively. And it is an urgent matter of public health, of public safety, at this moment, for the President, Donald Trump, to resign.”

