Scarborough: Trump ‘Acting Like He Doesn’t Want to Get Reelected’ — Like He Wants to Take GOP ‘Down with Him’

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough compared President Donald Trump and his presumptive 2020 opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Scarborough argued that Trump’s behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic makes it seem like “he doesn’t want to get reelected.” The host also suggested the president wants to “lose badly and take the Republican Party down with him.”

“This guy that you and I have known for many years, not only is he not acting like he doesn’t want to get re-elected, he’s acting like he really wants to lose badly and take the Republican Party down with him,” Scarborough stated. “I mean, one of this would make sense in the conventional sense, but you look at every single move he’s making, he’s on the 25 percent of a 75/25 issue. And it keeps happening every day.”

“This looks like a deliberate attempt to drive his campaign into the ground every day,” he later added. “He knows what he’s doing.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed with Scarborough, saying his behavior makes it seem like he does not want four more years in the White House.

“He doesn’t want four more years,” Brzezinski argued. “That’s clear. You can tell by his behavior. His attitude towards the health of the American people, he doesn’t want to be there. … But he also doesn’t like losing.”

Scarborough then said Trump is not acting like he thinks he will be in the White House in 2021, suggesting he could pull out of the race early rather than losing in November.

“He’s known when to leave the stage before,” he added. “Again, I’m the only one saying this. I would not be surprised if he left the stage again. And again, I’m the only person saying it, I don’t think it’ll happen, but it’s a possibility.”

